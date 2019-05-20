View all in Latest
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption case

As part of their push for Jacob Zuma's corruption trial be dismissed, his legal team has argued in the Pietermaritzburg High Court that Zuma has been treated with hatred in an unfair and inhumane manner.

Former President Jacob Zuma court arriving at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma court arriving at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has denied he was responsible for any delays in bringing his corruption case to trial. His legal team described the corruption case against him as an intersection of law and politics, arguing their clients was a victim of mob justice.

As part of the push for Zuma's corruption trial to be dismissed, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that Zuma had been treated with hatred and in an unfair and inhumane manner given the unreasonable delays in bringing the case to trial.

But he said Zuma, who the State accused of doing everything possible to delay the case, was not to blame.

“We say that delay falls squarely on the shoulders of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), not Mr Zuma.”

He said these delays had prejudiced his client.

“We say that the fact that he complained that he suffered is not a legal basis that he should be charged prematurely.”

Sikhakhane has also read into the court record a conversation between then Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy and former NPA head Bulelani Ngcuka from the spy tapes, in which the two use profanity to describe judges and discuss when to charge the former president.

He said this showed law enforcement officers acted as a law unto themselves and were influenced by politics.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

