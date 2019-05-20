Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption case
As part of their push for Jacob Zuma's corruption trial be dismissed, his legal team has argued in the Pietermaritzburg High Court that Zuma has been treated with hatred in an unfair and inhumane manner.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has denied he was responsible for any delays in bringing his corruption case to trial. His legal team described the corruption case against him as an intersection of law and politics, arguing their clients was a victim of mob justice.
As part of the push for Zuma's corruption trial to be dismissed, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that Zuma had been treated with hatred and in an unfair and inhumane manner given the unreasonable delays in bringing the case to trial.
But he said Zuma, who the State accused of doing everything possible to delay the case, was not to blame.
“We say that delay falls squarely on the shoulders of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), not Mr Zuma.”
He said these delays had prejudiced his client.
“We say that the fact that he complained that he suffered is not a legal basis that he should be charged prematurely.”
Sikhakhane has also read into the court record a conversation between then Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy and former NPA head Bulelani Ngcuka from the spy tapes, in which the two use profanity to describe judges and discuss when to charge the former president.
He said this showed law enforcement officers acted as a law unto themselves and were influenced by politics.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill Packham
-
Zuma’s criminal case postponed to 15 October
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Rob Packham to learn his fate in wife’s murder case
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kicked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.