Wife murderer Rob Packham branded a liar by court

The Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Rob Packham was branded an accomplished liar by a High Court judge who handed down the verdict in the case on Monday.

The Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

The school secretary's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February last year after she failed to arrive for work.

While handing down judgment, Judge Elize Steyn said Packham had shown that he was an accomplished liar who deceived his family, while he relentlessly pursued a mistress.

Steyn once again questioned Packham’s actions on the morning his wife disappeared and the manner in which he reacted after finding out a body was found in the boot of a burnt-out green BMW at Diep River train station.

She accepted the evidence of all State witnesses as reliable and found he killed his wife, placed her body in the boot of her car, set it alight and proceeded to give police false evidence.

Steyn said the accused failed to express any emotion while testifying in court and instead became agitated and anxious when he struggled to answer questions put to him by the State.

The judge also found it interesting that Packham failed to report his wife missing at the Diep River police station.

The matter resumes on Tuesday.