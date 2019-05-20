WCED sticks to stance on overcrowding at Kraaifontein schools
The schools shut their doors last week due to protests over overcrowding in classrooms.
CAPE TOWN – It’s unclear if teaching and learning at four Kraaifontein schools will resume on Monday.
The provincial Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We remain steadfast that the learners must be moved to another school. We will not be building a new school in that area. We opened a new school in January 2019 which had the capacity to take additional learners from Bloekombos Secondary School. The principle and SBG of Bloekombos Secondary School enrolled almost 1,000 more learners than the school can accommodate against the instruction of the district.”
#SchoolProtests Old Paarl Rd has been closed due to protests outside Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein. LI pic.twitter.com/dyrGWceDaM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019
