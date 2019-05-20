WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma seeks to halt corruption case against him
Former President Jacob Zuma has filed a 300-page application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial, saying there's a political conspiracy against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning as he tries to once again stop his corruption trial from going ahead.
Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal in the late 1990s.
He has filed a 300-page application for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying there's a political conspiracy against him.
Zuma’s bid to halt the prosecution will be joined by Thales, the French arms company accused of bribing him.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court in bid to halt corruption case against him
The former president is hoping his new legal team helps him stave off the charges.
They’re expected to tell the court that there have been unreasonable delays to Zuma's case – which have affected his reputation – and could lead to him not receiving a fair trial.
But the NPA will argue that the former president is responsible for the delays and that the State has a strong case against him.
Jacob Zuma’s new team of advocates include senior counsels Muzi Sikhakhane and Thabani Masuku.
Attorney Daniel Mantanga also forms part of Zuma’s team that will be arguing in favor of a stay of prosecution.
The State's case will be led by senior deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Billy Downe, who successfully prosecuted Schabir Shaik on corruption charges.
If the court grants Zuma his permanent stay of prosecution, he will never face the corruption charges.
If it rejects his application, there could be more delays to the case as the former president can approach the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court to appeal the judgment.
Jacob Zuma’s sons, Duduzane and Edward, have arrived at the court to support him
For more insight on Jacob Zuma's bid for a stay of prosecution read here.
Popular in Local
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Arms Deal saga: Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?
-
‘Be strong my leader, this too shall pass’: JZ backs eThekwini mayor
-
Zuma supporters vow to stand behind him every step of the way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.