Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges

-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal chargesLocal
-
Undocumented refugees in CT ‘live in fear’ as centre remains shutLocal
-
All systems go for Gauteng school online registrations - LesufiLocal
-
Kodwa: Rape allegations have made me strongerPolitics
-
South Africans hurt in Giza blast expected back home on MondayLocal
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Undocumented refugees in CT ‘live in fear’ as centre remains shutLocal
-
All systems go for Gauteng school online registrations - LesufiLocal
-
Kodwa: Rape allegations have made me strongerPolitics
-
South Africans hurt in Giza blast expected back home on MondayLocal
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Arms Deal saga: Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?Politics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
Arms Deal saga: Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?Politics
-
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel EmbassyLocal
-
DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruptionPolitics
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – reportPolitics
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says DlaminiPolitics
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – reportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – sourceWorld
-
Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tensionBusiness
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – reportPolitics
-
Leaked WhatsApps reveal how access to PIC execs may have led to dodgy dealsBusiness
-
WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donationLocal
-
'Transnet officials changed documents to award locomotive deal to CSR'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Emilia Clarke 'overwhelmed' by 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner bids farewell to 'Game of Thrones' characterLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West hosts 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening at homeLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo completes descent from Mount Everest summitLocal
-
Mel B hospitalised after losing sightLifestyle
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wrapsLifestyle
-
Antonio Banderas says heart attack helped him reinvent himselfLifestyle
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in SandtonLocal
-
The Arnold Classic Africa festival: It just keeps getting biggerSport
-
Choking Koepka reboots to win PGA when crowd chants 'DJ'Sport
-
Lorch, Pitso among winners at PSL AwardsSport
-
England beat Pakistan in 5th ODI, win series 4-0Sport
-
Nadal beats Djokovic to win ninth Rome titleSport
-
Marquez wins French Moto GP for Honda landmarkSport
-
Pliskova sweeps past Konta to win Italian OpenSport
Popular Topics
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
Virgin Active's Carla White said that the man's contract has been terminated and he's been banned from joining any outlets for life.
JOHANNESBURG – Virgin Active said that a man who appeared on video seemingly masturbating in full view of other gym-goers at one of its branches in Stellenbosch was now facing criminal charges.
The video, which went viral last week, sparked outrage.
Virgin Active's Carla White said that the man's contract has been terminated and he's been banned from joining any outlets for life.
“In order to make the space safe, we’ll not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Any action like this man attempted in our club will come with severe consequences, including legal action.”
Timeline
-
Virgin Active seeks legal action against man who allegedly masturbated at gymone day ago
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earliera week ago
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident130 days ago
-
Virgin Active admits to not providing transport for staff who work late755 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandtonone day ago
-
Arms Deal saga: Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?one hour ago
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report23 hours ago
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng748 days ago
-
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy14 hours ago
-
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.