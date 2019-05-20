Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges

Virgin Active's Carla White said that the man's contract has been terminated and he's been banned from joining any outlets for life.

JOHANNESBURG – Virgin Active said that a man who appeared on video seemingly masturbating in full view of other gym-goers at one of its branches in Stellenbosch was now facing criminal charges.

The video, which went viral last week, sparked outrage.

Virgin Active's Carla White said that the man's contract has been terminated and he's been banned from joining any outlets for life.

“In order to make the space safe, we’ll not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Any action like this man attempted in our club will come with severe consequences, including legal action.”