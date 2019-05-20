Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French Open

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French Open

The 20-year-old failed to repeat his Madrid last-four win over Rafael Nadal, as the 17-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift his ninth Rome title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas goes through to the Australian Open semifinal after sweeping past Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter
Stefanos Tsitsipas goes through to the Australian Open semifinal after sweeping past Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter
3 hours ago

PARIS - Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached a career-high ranking of sixth on Monday after his run to the Italian Open semifinals last week.

The 20-year-old failed to repeat his Madrid last-four win over Rafael Nadal, as the 17-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift his ninth Rome title.

Nadal remains second in the rankings, a long way adrift of Novak Djokovic, with the pair facing a possible final clash at Roland Garros in three weeks' time.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic on Sunday in the Italian Open final.

Roger Federer's return to Paris will see the 2009 champion arrive as the third seed.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman jumped four spots to break back into the top 20 on Monday after also reaching the semi-finals in Rome.

ATP top 10:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP)

  3. Roger Federer (SUI)

  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT)

  5. Alexander Zverev (GER)

  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

  7. Kei Nishikori (JPN)

  8. Kevin Anderson (RSA)

  9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)

  10. John Isner (USA)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA