TS Galaxy continue to revel in Nedbank Cup glory

TS Galaxy's win over Kaizer Chiefs sent shock waves through the South African football fraternity and showed that anything can happen in a one-off match.

JOHANNESBURG - TS Galaxy pulled off one of the biggest shocks in South African football history when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

The win sent shockwaves through the South African football fraternity and showed that anything can happen in a one-off match.

Zakhele Lepasa was the hero for the Witbank-based side on the night, winning and converting an inury time penalty as Galaxy became the first side outside the top flight to win the R7 million prize.

But just how did a side formed four years ago book their spot in the CAF Confederations Cup?

The club is named after its owner, Tim Sukazi who purchased the league license from Cape Town All Stars in May 2018.

Prior to purchasing the second-tier status, the club had been playing in the ABC Motsepe League, the third tier of South African football.

Galaxy have never been promoted to the PSL and finished the 2018/19 in 8th place in the National First Division, 18 points behind table-toppers Stellenbosch.

Their road to the final was longer than other teams who made it to the latter stages, coming through a preliminary round victory over Ajax Cape Town.

They then saw off Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya United and Golden Arrows on their way to the final.

Speaking on 702’s Sports Talk, Sukazi said their victory has caught the attention of many South Africans.

“This victory goes beyond our home town [Kwandebele]. It has inspired confidence in many players, clubs and football stakeholders who may regard themselves as disadvantaged. It has changed lives and given youngsters in our area something to look up to.”

Well-respected Galaxy boss Dan Malesela has finally won a trophy as coach and came back to haunt Chiefs after having won this cup as captain of Orlando Pirates some 20 years ago.

Sukazi said that Malesela deserves a lot of credit.

“We have assembled a very talented squad and Dan sets the bar very high for the players. A coach like him is very hard to please and the players have had to learn the hard way, because of that they are pushed to the limits.”

Galaxy will be South Africa’s representatives in next seasons CAF Confederations Cup, something that Sukazi was not expecting any time soon.

“For years people associated with the club were not exposed to professional football and now they will have continental football at their doorstep. This is the kind of thing that you think only happens to clubs like Cheifs, Pirates and Sundowns so that makes us very happy for all our supporters to give them this.”

Whatever happens next season, this will certainly be a moment that those associated with TS Galaxy will remember for a long time.