-
-
-
-
-
Thandi Modise set to be National Assembly speaker
The ANC’s highest decision-making body met as members of Parliament arrived in Cape Town in preparation for the sixth Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise is expected to be the next Speaker of the National Assembly.
The African National Congress (ANC) ratified the decision at its special national executive committee meeting in Cape Town on Monday.
The ANC’s highest decision-making body met as members of Parliament arrived in Cape Town in preparation for the sixth Parliament.
While the position of chief whip was still unconfirmed, the party was understood to have agreed on Modise who will move from the NCOP to the National Assembly.
However, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said discussions on presiding officers were still ongoing.
“We have not arrived there,” he said.
New and old MPs making a return to the legislature will be familiarising themselves with the House on Monday and Tuesday before Modise's maiden sitting as speaker on Wednesday.
