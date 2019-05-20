Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokes
Among the 3,069 stroke survivors in the study, 1,475, or 48%, were current smokers and another 9% were former smokers.
LONDON - Smokers who have a stroke are much more likely to have another one if they don’t quit or at least cut back, a Chinese study suggests.
Smoking has long been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and serious cardiac events like heart attacks and strokes. But the new study sheds light on how smoking influences the risk of a second stroke in patients who already had one.
Among the 3,069 stroke survivors in the study, 1,475, or 48%, were current smokers and another 9% were former smokers.
Among the current smokers, 908, or 62%, managed to quit within a few months after their stroke.
As expected, smokers had a higher risk of a second stroke than people who never smoked at all, even if they managed to quit after their first stroke. However, smokers who did quit after that first stroke were 29% less likely to have a second one than people who kept smoking.
“Smoking after a stroke has the same effects on the body as before the first stroke,” said Allan Hackshaw, a researcher at University College London in the UK who wasn’t involved in the study.
“It can lead to problems with blood flow in the brain, and contribute to clots being formed in the blood vessels - and either of these increase the chance of having a stroke,” Hackshaw said by email. “Cutting back would reduce the risk a bit, but the study shows that quitting completely has a large reduction in the risk of a second stroke.”
All of the patients in the study survived for at least three months after a stroke.
Smokers’ risk of a repeat stroke rose with the number of daily cigarettes they smoked.
Compared to nonsmokers, current smokers who had up 20 cigarettes a day were 68% more likely to have a repeat stroke, while the risk was almost triple for smokers who had more than 40 cigarettes a day.
Current smokers tended to be younger and less likely to have conditions like high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders or coronary heart disease than nonsmokers. They were also more likely to be heavy drinkers than nonsmokers.
The study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how smoking causes repeat strokes.
One limitation of the study is the potential for smokers to go through other lifestyle changes when they quit - like improving eating and exercise habits - that contributed to a reduced stroke risk, Dr Gelin Xu of Nanjing Medical University in Jiangsu, China, and colleagues note in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Xu didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Even so, the results add to a large body of evidence linking smoking cessation to a reduced risk of stroke, and continued smoking to an elevated stroke risk, said Dr Michael Hill of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary in Canada.
“Smoking is just about the worst possible thing you can do for your health,” Hill, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email. “Yes, quitting helps a lot, but it is hard because it is addictive.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'not pressing charges' after being dropkicked
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Back to nature: UK Duchess Kate shows off garden skills at Chelsea Flower Show
-
Emilia Clarke 'overwhelmed' by 'Game of Thrones' ending
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wraps
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.