Simmons to quit as Afghanistan coach after World Cup
Simmons, who took over in December 2017, said he will not renew his contract after the World Cup in England and Wales.
LONDON – Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons will step down as Afghanistan coach after the cricket World Cup, saying his goal had been reached by taking the minnows to the 50-over showpiece.
Simmons, who took over in December 2017, said he will not renew his contract after the World Cup in England and Wales.
"I have thought about it and I have actually given the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) my notice that I will not be renewing my contract," Simmons told ESPNcricinfo.
"I will move on to something different once my contract expires on 15 July."
With Simmons as coach, the war-torn nation clinched a berth in the 10-team World Cup after beating West Indies in the final of a qualifying tournament last year.
Simmons also guided Afghanistan in their debut in Test cricket in India last year. They beat Ireland to register their first Test win in March.
"I signed up originally for 18 months and I think I have done a lot in this period. It is time for me to move on to something else now. To want to get to the World Cup - that was ACB's goal at the time they appointed me," said the 56-year-old Simmons.
"My goal is always to leave things better than when I joined: the way we practise, the way we think about the game, the way we assess other teams. I've tried to help the players in all those areas."
Simmons' decision to quit comes at the back of the ACB's controversial change in the side's leadership, which brought an end to Asghar Afghan's four-year captaincy stint across all formats.
Gulbadin Naib was appointed ODI captain, while Rahmat Shah and Rashid Khan were put in charge of the Test and T20I teams respectively.
Simmons said that he had not been consulted about by the ACB and the national selection committee.
"No, I was not aware of it. I was not given any reasons. It was the decision of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the selectors," Simmons said.
"How can I take it? I can't change it. So I have to just get on with what I have to do and make sure the squad is preparing in the same way I wanted them to prepare barring the (captaincy) change."
Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on 1 June.
Popular in Sport
-
Lorch, Pitso among winners at PSL Awards
-
Crusaders deny 'homophobic' incident in South Africa
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled
-
Folau to fight on after missing sacking appeal deadline
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.