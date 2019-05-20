Sassa announces permanent CEO
Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced the name of its CEO following years of instability at the institution.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has announced Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.
Memela-Khambula, who was a former managing director of Postbank, took over from Abraham Mahlangu who had been acting in the position since last year.
"We think it (her experience at Postbank) will help the organisation a great deal to make sure that the South African Social Security Agency, together with the Post Office, pays its beneficiaries without any problems," Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.
Thokozani Magwaza was the last permanently appointed CEO at Sassa but resigned from the post after a fallout with then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini over the controversial NET1 grants payment contract.
Popular in Local
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers
-
Magashule says ‘no comment’ on Estina dairy project ruling against Mkhwebane
-
DA wants Batohi update on Estina dairy farm investigation after ruling
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill Packham
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.