Sassa announces permanent CEO

Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced the name of its CEO following years of instability at the institution.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has announced Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.

Memela-Khambula, who was a former managing director of Postbank, took over from Abraham Mahlangu who had been acting in the position since last year.

"We think it (her experience at Postbank) will help the organisation a great deal to make sure that the South African Social Security Agency, together with the Post Office, pays its beneficiaries without any problems," Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.

Thokozani Magwaza was the last permanently appointed CEO at Sassa but resigned from the post after a fallout with then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini over the controversial NET1 grants payment contract.

