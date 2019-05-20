SA company given green light to grow, import cannabis to Canada

CAPE TOWN - Local company Leaf Botanicals has been granted a licence to grow organic medical cannabis in South Africa for export to Canada.

The licence was issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

For three years Leaf Botanicals has been hard at work securing a licence it will now use to export organic dagga to Canada after an agreement was signed with Agrotiva Ltd, a fully-licensed cannabis producer in Canada.

Leaf Botanicals was one of only three companies to receive a licence to cultivate medical cannabis from SAHPRA.

“You must remember that this is a capital-intensive business and it will create a lot of work opportunities for our current environment and communities,” Leaf Botanical's Johannes Van der Colff said.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use, cultivation and possession for the personal use of cannabis was legal.