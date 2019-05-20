Rob Packham to learn his fate in wife’s murder case

The Constantia businessman was accused of murdering his wife, Gill, in February 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment is continuing on Monday in the case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham after having started earlier in the day.

The Constantia businessman was accused of murdering his wife, Gill, in February 2018.

Packham appeared calm as he prepared to learn if he would be found guilty or not of his wife's murder.

The public gallery was filled with relatives of both the accused and his late wife.

During the trial, the court heard Packham believed his spouse was kidnapped and murdered.

But State prosecutor Susan Galloway argued Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and then set the vehicle on fire.

She said the accused found himself in a tight spot with two women in his life, his spouse and his mistress, who also gave evidence.