Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill Packham
The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Rob Packham has been found guilty of the murder of his wife Gill Packham as well as a charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued that Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and set it alight after finding himself in a tight spot with two women in his life - his wife and his mistress.
But Advocate Craig Webster said that Packham was a favourable witness who was consistent with his evidence from an early stage of the investigation and should be acquitted.
Webster said that the investigating officer had his sights set on Packham since the beginning and built a case only around the accused, seeking to mislead the court during his testimony.
More details to follow.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma’s criminal case postponed to 15 October
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Rob Packham to learn his fate in wife’s murder case
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kicked
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.