Rand firmer as risk selloff pauses
The rand shed close to 2% in the previous week but remained one of the better performing emerging currencies with the post-election positivity limiting losses, with investors awaiting the announcement of a new cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand rose early on Monday after a sharp slide in the previous week as a sell-off in risk assets globally slowed, with investors positioning for an event-packed week.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.31% firmer at R14.4025 per dollar compared with its Friday close of R14.4475 in New York.
Last week the rand and other emerging market currencies fell as the trade spat between Beijing and Washington worsened, while solid economic data from the United States also pushed money toward to greenback - lifting the world’s reserve currency to 2-week highs.
The rand shed close to 2% in the previous week but remained one of the better performing emerging currencies with the post-election positivity limiting losses, with investors awaiting the announcement of a new cabinet.
Before the announcement by incoming President Cyril Ramaphosa after this weekend’s inauguration, Statistics South Africa publishes consumer inflation data on Wednesday and the central bank decides on lending rates on Thursday.
Bonds were steady, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue due in 2026 adding 0.5 basis points to 8.52%.
In stocks, food group Pioneer reported a decline in half-year earnings, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 14%, driven down by maize shortages.
Popular in Business
-
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – source
-
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer details South China Rail locomotive purchases
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – report
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident
-
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts
-
Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.