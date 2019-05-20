-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
A court application was brought by the DA and Advancement of the South African Constitution which believed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.
PRETORIA - The North Gauteng High Court has declared the Public Protector’s report into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede as unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside.
The application was brought by the DA and Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) which believed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.
At least R200 million in public funds meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State town allegedly flowed to Estina - a company with links to the Gupta family.
Some of the money was apparently used to pay for the Gupta’s infamous Sun City wedding in 2013.
More details to follow.
Timeline
