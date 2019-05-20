Probe into policing capacity in Overstrand welcomed

It was alleged the Gansbaai, Hermanus, Kleinmond and Stanford police stations were unable to perform their constitutional mandate due to a lack of resources.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has welcomed a Police Ombudsman investigation into policing capacity in the Overstrand.

There have been complaints that the Gansbaai, Hermanus, Kleinmond and Stanford police stations are unable to perform their constitutional mandate due to a lack of resources.

“Policing in a national mandate and the minister of police has to ensure all these stations have the relevant resources they require. We have received various complaints from residents about the state of services in the area and how their complaints are not being addressed,” said community safety MEC spokesperson Marcellino Martin.