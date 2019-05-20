Probe into policing capacity in Overstrand welcomed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Probe into policing capacity in Overstrand welcomed

It was alleged the Gansbaai, Hermanus, Kleinmond and Stanford police stations were unable to perform their constitutional mandate due to a lack of resources.

FILE: Police recruits in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Police recruits in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has welcomed a Police Ombudsman investigation into policing capacity in the Overstrand.

There have been complaints that the Gansbaai, Hermanus, Kleinmond and Stanford police stations are unable to perform their constitutional mandate due to a lack of resources.

“Policing in a national mandate and the minister of police has to ensure all these stations have the relevant resources they require. We have received various complaints from residents about the state of services in the area and how their complaints are not being addressed,” said community safety MEC spokesperson Marcellino Martin.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA