Over 250k grade 1 and 8 online applications processed so far – dept

Online admissions officially went live on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said on Monday over 250,000 online applications for grades one and 8 pupils had been processed so far.

The system was scheduled to start taking applications last week but that was postponed after legal threats by several organisations to take the Education Department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Officials from the department have been deployed to various parts of the province to assist parents.

Earlier on Monday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Diepsloot Youth Centre earlier to monitor the process.