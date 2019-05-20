Masiphumelele residents rebuild after devastating shack fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Masiphumelele residents rebuild after devastating shack fire

More than 50 shacks were gutted or damaged in Sunday’s blaze.

FILE: A Cape Town fire and rescue worker puts out burning debris that was used to barricade Kommetjie Road outside of Masiphumelele township in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: A Cape Town fire and rescue worker puts out burning debris that was used to barricade Kommetjie Road outside of Masiphumelele township in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who lost all their belongings in a shack fire have started rebuilding their homes.

More than 50 shacks were gutted or damaged in Sunday’s blaze.

No injuries have been reported after the blaze during the early hours of Sunday morning. At least 250 people have been left homeless.

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said: “The community said it was a man who was drunk. He had a candle that he knocked over, which set fire to his shack and others. They are close together which caused them to be set alight.”

Purchase said community members would be housed in a local community hall. They were also supplied with food and blankets.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA