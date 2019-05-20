Masiphumelele residents rebuild after devastating shack fire

More than 50 shacks were gutted or damaged in Sunday’s blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who lost all their belongings in a shack fire have started rebuilding their homes.

More than 50 shacks were gutted or damaged in Sunday’s blaze.

No injuries have been reported after the blaze during the early hours of Sunday morning. At least 250 people have been left homeless.

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said: “The community said it was a man who was drunk. He had a candle that he knocked over, which set fire to his shack and others. They are close together which caused them to be set alight.”

Purchase said community members would be housed in a local community hall. They were also supplied with food and blankets.