Man City need to win Champions League, says Guardiola
The 48-year-old Spaniard said in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's rout the domestic treble is more difficult than winning the Champions League because it demands greater consistency over a gruelling season.
LONDON - Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will ultimately be judged on whether they win the Champions League despite wrapping up an unprecedented domestic treble with a 6-0 whipping of Watford in the FA Cup final.
"I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League," said Guardiola, who twice conquered Europe as Barcelona coach.
"I know unless we do that it will not be enough."
"This comes with me. I know that. I arrived in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special, that we have to win the Champions League and it's still true."
Guardiola, who has not tasted European success since 2011, having drawn a blank during his spell with Bayern Munich, said what sets the Champions League apart is the level of the opposition.
Guardiola and City, who have never won the competition, have failed to make it past the quarter-finals since he took over in 2016.
They lost to Monaco in the last-16 in 2017 and exited in the last eight to Liverpool last year and Tottenham this season.
"In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions is incredible," he said.
"But the Champions League we don't win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding but we want to win it."
