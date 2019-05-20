Magashule says ‘no comment’ on Estina dairy project ruling against Mkhwebane

The Gauteng High Court has set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State, where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was premier.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule would not be drawn on the Gauteng High Court's decision to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.

Magashule was Free State premier when the controversial Gupta-linked project was started.

Court papers showed how key Gupta ally Ashok Narayan served as an “advisor” to Magashule when plans were put in place to establish the controversial dairy project.

But Magashule, speaking on the sidelines of the special ANC national executive committee meeting in Cape Town, said he was not aware of the details of the case.

“I have no comment because I don’t have all the details.”

On Monday, the court ruled Mkhwebane's report was unconstitutional and invalid.

The Democratic Alliance last year applied to have it reviewed and set aside.

The party argued the report failed to investigate certain individuals, including as Magashule and one of his former MEC's, former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.