Magashule says ‘no comment’ on Estina dairy project ruling against Mkhwebane
The Gauteng High Court has set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State, where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was premier.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule would not be drawn on the Gauteng High Court's decision to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
Magashule was Free State premier when the controversial Gupta-linked project was started.
Court papers showed how key Gupta ally Ashok Narayan served as an “advisor” to Magashule when plans were put in place to establish the controversial dairy project.
But Magashule, speaking on the sidelines of the special ANC national executive committee meeting in Cape Town, said he was not aware of the details of the case.
“I have no comment because I don’t have all the details.”
On Monday, the court ruled Mkhwebane's report was unconstitutional and invalid.
The Democratic Alliance last year applied to have it reviewed and set aside.
The party argued the report failed to investigate certain individuals, including as Magashule and one of his former MEC's, former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Popular in Business
-
Electronics expert testifies in fatal Ford Kuga case
-
Amplats fires more than 600 underground workers at Mototolo mine
-
Omissions in Transnet locomotive deal 'deliberate misrepresentation'
-
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – source
-
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts
-
SA company given green light to grow, import cannabis to Canada
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.