Lesufi to monitor Gauteng online applications as system goes live

Education officials have launched the system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The online application system for grade 1 and 8 pupils has officially gone live.

Education officials have launched the system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on Monday morning.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will monitor the first day of the online process with his officials in Diepsloot, who are assisting parents who don’t have access to the internet.

Officials from the department have begun taking the first group of parents through the process in Diepsloot.

Parents will be given an option to choose five schools which are either close to their residential area or near their places of employment.

As the rush to secure space for their children picks up officials said that the system may become slower and have appealed for parents to be patient.