Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023

Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption caseLocal
Electronics expert testifies in fatal Ford Kuga caseBusiness
NPA deputy head obsessed with our client, say Zuma’s lawyersLocal
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill PackhamLocal
Thandi Modise set to be National Assembly speakerPolitics
Amplats fires more than 600 underground workers at Mototolo mineBusiness
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
Society has unleashed mob justice on Jacob Zuma, court toldPolitics
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set asidePolitics
Zuma supporters vow to stand behind him every step of the wayPolitics
‘Be strong my leader, this too shall pass’: JZ backs eThekwini mayorPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
Omissions in Transnet locomotive deal 'deliberate misrepresentation'Business
Rand firmer as risk selloff pausesBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer details South China Rail locomotive purchasesBusiness
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cutsWorld
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – sourceWorld
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
Back to nature: UK Duchess Kate shows off garden skills at Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
Women honoured at Cannes, as gender parity drive draws scrutinyLifestyle
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wrapsLifestyle
Emilia Clarke 'overwhelmed' by 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
Sophie Turner bids farewell to 'Game of Thrones' characterLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West hosts 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening at homeLifestyle
Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French OpenSport
Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023Sport
Man City need to win Champions League, says GuardiolaSport
TS Galaxy continue to revel in Nedbank Cup glorySport
Pakistan recall Asif, Amir and Wahab in World Cup squadSport
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023
The 29-year-old midfielder has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
MADRID - Germany international Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2023 ahead of an expected summer overhaul at the club, the Spanish giants said Monday.
The 29-year-old midfielder has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Kroos has scored 13 goals in 233 appearances for Real since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014 after helping Germany win the World Cup in Brazil.
Real finished third in La Liga this term, 19 points behind champions Barcelona after registering their lowest points haul in 17 years, ending with a limp 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.
Coach Zinedine Zidane has promised changes to the squad ahead of next season, with Gareth Bale, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon, Isco and Marcos Llorente all tipped to leave the club.
