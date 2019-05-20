Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023

The 29-year-old midfielder has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

FILE: Real Madrid players Toni Kroos (left) and Gareth Bale (right) pose while during the team's pre-season tour of the United States. Picture: @realmadriden/Twitter
FILE: Real Madrid players Toni Kroos (left) and Gareth Bale (right) pose while during the team's pre-season tour of the United States. Picture: @realmadriden/Twitter
3 hours ago

MADRID - Germany international Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2023 ahead of an expected summer overhaul at the club, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 29-year-old midfielder has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Kroos has scored 13 goals in 233 appearances for Real since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014 after helping Germany win the World Cup in Brazil.

Real finished third in La Liga this term, 19 points behind champions Barcelona after registering their lowest points haul in 17 years, ending with a limp 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has promised changes to the squad ahead of next season, with Gareth Bale, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon, Isco and Marcos Llorente all tipped to leave the club.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA