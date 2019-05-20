View all in Latest
Kodwa: Rape allegations have made me stronger

The woman who accused ANC head of the president Zizi Kodwa of raping her at a private function in April last year has withdrawn her complaint against him.

FILE: ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa said that the rape allegations against him were meant to tarnish his character and integrity and said that he remains undeterred by his detractors.

The woman who accused Kodwa of raping her at a private function in April last year has withdrawn her complaint against him.

In a letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Ace Magushule, the woman claimed that she was used in ANC fights and now has no choice but to retract her accusations.

Kodwa said that he's always maintained his innocence.

“I don’t wish any human being to go through this humiliation that I went through with my family, my wife and everybody else, which I thank them, including all South Africans for their support.

“But if the purpose of this ordeal was meant to silence me, it has made stronger than before. I now know my detractors.”

