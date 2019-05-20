Kind CapeTalk listeners raise funds to bury murdered security guard

Beech Financial Solutions owner Clint Beech spoke to Kieno Kammies about hearing the story on CapeTalk and deciding to help.

CAPE TOWN - Murdered security guard Ernest Kanzi, who had come from the Eastern Cape to make a living to support his family and was hired at Woodlands Primary School only to be shot and killed on duty, will now receive a dignified funeral.

Last Sunday he was stabbed to death on the school premises. His family could not afford to transport his body back home for burial and his sister-in-law, Nikelwa Tshonepi, and her long-time employer Mark Van Wijk asked CapeTalk listeners for help.

Kind strangers stepped up and raised R4,000 last week and a businessman has now offered to cover all costs.

Beech Financial Solutions owner Clint Beech spoke to Kieno Kammies about hearing the story on CapeTalk and deciding to help.

"I was really moved by this story.

"Being in this business, R4,000 is not nearly enough to give a dignified funeral, not even take their body up to the Eastern Cape."

Beech involved his servicing partner, FMS Marketing Solutions, and explained the situation.

"Within five minutes they called me back to say 'Clint just let us know when and where we need to render the service' and they agreed to assist and partner with me."

On Thursday morning Kanzi's body will be transported back to a funeral home in the Eastern Cape including an accompanying family member.

Listen to the audio below for more.