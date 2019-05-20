Kind CapeTalk listeners raise funds to bury murdered security guard
Beech Financial Solutions owner Clint Beech spoke to Kieno Kammies about hearing the story on CapeTalk and deciding to help.
CAPE TOWN - Murdered security guard Ernest Kanzi, who had come from the Eastern Cape to make a living to support his family and was hired at Woodlands Primary School only to be shot and killed on duty, will now receive a dignified funeral.
Last Sunday he was stabbed to death on the school premises. His family could not afford to transport his body back home for burial and his sister-in-law, Nikelwa Tshonepi, and her long-time employer Mark Van Wijk asked CapeTalk listeners for help.
Kind strangers stepped up and raised R4,000 last week and a businessman has now offered to cover all costs.
Beech Financial Solutions owner Clint Beech spoke to Kieno Kammies about hearing the story on CapeTalk and deciding to help.
"I was really moved by this story.
"Being in this business, R4,000 is not nearly enough to give a dignified funeral, not even take their body up to the Eastern Cape."
Beech involved his servicing partner, FMS Marketing Solutions, and explained the situation.
"Within five minutes they called me back to say 'Clint just let us know when and where we need to render the service' and they agreed to assist and partner with me."
On Thursday morning Kanzi's body will be transported back to a funeral home in the Eastern Cape including an accompanying family member.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Local
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers
-
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill Packham
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption case
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.