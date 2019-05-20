Judicial inquest into death of Ford Kuga owner resumes

Reshall Jimmy died after the vehicle he was travelling in, burst into flames while he was holidaying in the Southern Cape in December 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A judicial inquest into the death of man in a Ford Kuga resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The inquiry was expected to determine the cause of Jimmy’s death and whether auto manufacturer Ford could be held liable.

#ReshallJimmy Loud says he was asked to determine the origin and cause of the fire. KB pic.twitter.com/QHRe0iLaov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2019

In March, Judge Robert Henny heard evidence from witnesses who attended to the fire.

One of the first witnesses testified that he saw a car with four occupants driving away from the scene.

Another refuted claims of hearing a gunshot on the night of the tragedy.

Jimmy’s family said he died as a result of a technical defect in the SUV.

Ford, however, denied the claims.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) earlier declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)