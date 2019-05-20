Zondo Inquiry told CSR did not meet requirements for Transnet tender
Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard on Monday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about the irregular procurement of 100 locomotives from China South Rail for the coal line.
PRETORIA - Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard said the decision by the parastatal to unilaterally change the technical specifications of the locomotives to be procured was extremely irresponsible and undermined the purpose of the acquisition project.
Callard on Monday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about the irregular procurement of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) for the coal line.
Callard said decisions related to the multi-billion rand project were taken without input from technical experts.
“The decision by the group and also the supply chain service to arbitrary and unilaterally change technical specifications without technical consultation was irresponsible. The impact of the change to CSR on design changes for locomotive delivery were never discussed with technical or operations.”
He said opting to buy from CSR had a knock-on effect.
“I believe the confinement to CSR was fraud in concept and execution.”
Callard further revealed that CSR did not meet the requirements when it was awarded the contract.
WATCH: Ex-Transnet engineer details South China Rail locomotive purchases
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma seeks to halt corruption case against him
-
‘Be strong my leader, this too shall pass’: JZ backs eThekwini mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.