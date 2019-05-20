View all in Latest
Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents

The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the education department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets to grips with the online application system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on 20 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets to grips with the online application system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on 20 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The first group of parents who have applied for the 2020 academic year through the Gauteng Education Department's online system have described the process as quick and simple.

The system officially went live at 8am on Monday morning.

The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the Education Department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Diepsloot Youth Centre where his officials are assisting parents who don't have access to the internet.

A woman whose child is going to grade 8 next year said that she was relieved that she was able to apply on time.

“It’s simple and fast; there’s nothing wrong with it. we heard that they will be here, so we woke up early in the morning to be on time.”

