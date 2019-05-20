Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents
The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the education department to court over its amended admissions regulations.
JOHANNESBURG – The first group of parents who have applied for the 2020 academic year through the Gauteng Education Department's online system have described the process as quick and simple.
The system officially went live at 8am on Monday morning.
The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the Education Department to court over its amended admissions regulations.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Diepsloot Youth Centre where his officials are assisting parents who don't have access to the internet.
A woman whose child is going to grade 8 next year said that she was relieved that she was able to apply on time.
“It’s simple and fast; there’s nothing wrong with it. we heard that they will be here, so we woke up early in the morning to be on time.”
#2020GPOnlineAdmissions The launch of the online application system for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2020 academic year in pictures. TK pic.twitter.com/3nCwdS1Z6b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2019
#2020GPOnlineAdmissions [WATCH] MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the Diepsloot Youth Centre, he’s here to monitor the official start of the online admissions process. TK pic.twitter.com/BCLomYWDdY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma seeks to halt corruption case against him
-
‘Be strong my leader, this too shall pass’: JZ backs eThekwini mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.