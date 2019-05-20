Gauteng DA calls for urgent probe into cause of fire at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital

A fire broke out at the administration block on Monday morning but was quickly contained by the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng called for an urgent investigation on Monday into the cause of the fire at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto.

A fire broke out in the administration block on Monday morning but was quickly contained by Johannesburg emergency management services.

No one was injured but some patients have been transferred to other hospitals.

The DA's Jack Bloom said safety measures should be tightened.

“I really think that we need to look at safe precautions at all the hospitals especially during the winter season when the fire risks are up. We just had a terrible fire at the Gauteng health head office last year and we can’t compromise on safety.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)