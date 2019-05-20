Ethiopia hosts $173,000-a-seat dinner to beautify capital
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate published pictures of diners, some wearing tuxedos, seated at a long rose-covered banquet table.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - More than 200 people paid an eye-watering $173,000 to attend a dinner thrown by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to raise funds to beautify the capital Addis Ababa, state media reported on Monday.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate published pictures of diners, some wearing tuxedos, seated at a long rose-covered banquet table.
"A seat at the event is valued at 5 million birr," the report said, adding that "over 200 individuals, representatives from local and international organisations" took part in the event.
The dinner was held to raise funds for a three-year project by Abiy to "lift the image" of the capital, a bustling, fast-changing city where modern buildings have shot up, construction is everywhere and greenery scarce.
"The rapid growth and expansion of the city over the past few years has not adequately utilised the natural resources and beautiful topography that the city is endowed with," according to a video of the project posted on Abiy's website.
The video said that currently green cover is only 0.3 square metres per capita in Addis Ababa, and the project hopes to raise this to seven square metres per capita - in line with average green coverage in Africa.
The project along an area of 56 square kilometres envisions parks, bicycle paths and walkways along the rivers of the capital, the planting of trees and the development of urban farms.
It is estimated to cost $1 billion, according to Fana.
Abiy's website said those present at the dinner would have a plaque with their name on it placed along the project route, and would have a private photo-op with the prime minister. The pictures would be compiled into "an album of individuals who changed the face of Addis Ababa".
Abiy has won praise for his reformist agenda since taking office in April last year.
Ethiopia is home to more than 100 million people, the second most populous country on the continent after Nigeria, and its economy is the fastest growing in the region.
However, it is also one of the poorest, with the World Bank estimating average earnings of $783 per year.
Abiy's dinner drew criticism on social media with some Ethiopians questioning whether the project was really a priority for the country.
Popular in Africa
-
[ANALYSIS] Why competitive elections are not good for every democracy
-
Southern African countries must embrace migrant contributions - ADF
-
South Africans caught in Giza blast safely back home
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral
-
Malawi president faces tough election against deputy, former pastor
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.