Emilia Clarke 'overwhelmed' by 'Game of Thrones' ending
The 32-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series - has posted a sweet tribute to her on-screen alter ego as the show wraps on its eighth and final season on Sunday night.
LONDON - Emilia Clarke is "overwhelmed" that Game of Thrones is ending with its eighth and final season on Sunday night.
The 32-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series - has posted a sweet tribute to her on-screen alter ego as the show wraps on its eighth and final season on Sunday night.
She wrote on Instagram: "Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me ... The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice ...Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Meanwhile, Clarke previously credited her Game of Thrones character for giving her a "huge amount of confidence" as she admitted playing someone as "daunting as anything" has taught her a thing or two.
She said: "She has given me a huge amount of confidence. It took some balls to play her - she's daunting as anything and that sort of rubs off."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Mel B hospitalised after losing sight
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wraps
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Sophie Turner bids farewell to 'Game of Thrones' character
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.