Delft couple shot, killed inside their home

CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum (CPF) on Monday called on residents to come forward with information regarding the murder of a Blikkiesdorp couple.

The couple was shot and killed inside their home early on Monday morning.

The CPF condemned the murder of the residents and called on police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Chairperson Charles George said he was concerned about the increase in crime in the community.

“The violence is escalating in our communities. We must come up with some kind of remedy. It’s beyond our control at the moment.”

No arrests have been made yet.

In a separate incident two months ago, a father of four was gunned down in full sight of his children at his pre-birthday celebration in Delft.

