DA wants Batohi update on Estina dairy farm investigation after ruling

The Congress of the People says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane before she damages the integrity of that office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi to give an update on the Estina dairy farm investigation following the North Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the matter.

The DA and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which both welcomed Monday's ruling, said Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Ace Magashule, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane, who he called the chief architects of corruption, must face prosecution.

Maimane said it had been almost a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to fight corruption but those accused of corruption continued to occupy positions of power and responsibility within the African National Congress.

Among them, Maimane singled out Magashule who was Free State premier when the alleged corruption took place.

From 2013, DA Free State provincial MP Roy Jankielsohn lodged several complaints about Magashule to be probed and he is expected to testify at the state capture commission next month.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) said Ramaphosa should fire Mkhwebane before she damaged the integrity of that office.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party always thought the report was a whitewash and felt vindicated.

“Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, must be fired immediately because she will cause more damage to the integrity of this office. Cyril Ramaphosa must stand up now because this is not a Public Protector, she is an undercover politician,” he said.

