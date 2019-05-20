Court doubts minister will meet update deadline in District 6 restitution case

Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to explain why she hasn’t been able to draw up an adequate restitution plan.

CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Department has a week to update the courts on progress in providing restitution to hundreds of District Six land claimants.

The court must now rule whether she’s to be held in contempt of court because government missed a November deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.

District Six Land claimants were not satisfied with the last plan department presented to court.

And after Nkoana-Mashabane’s testimony last week, major progress seems unlikely.

The minister admitted they failed to come up with a proper plan as ordered by the court in November.

But she said they’d be able to present a final plan by the end of August.

The court wasn’t satisfied with her testimony and criticised her for failing to give concrete answers on what exactly her department would do besides trying to get funds for the project.

It was also sceptical of whether there’d be any progress made by 27 May, another deadline for an update on District Six restitution.

