Court doubts minister will meet update deadline in District 6 restitution case
Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to explain why she hasn’t been able to draw up an adequate restitution plan.
CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Department has a week to update the courts on progress in providing restitution to hundreds of District Six land claimants.
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to explain why she hasn’t been able to draw up an adequate restitution plan.
WATCH: Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayed
The court must now rule whether she’s to be held in contempt of court because government missed a November deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.
District Six Land claimants were not satisfied with the last plan department presented to court.
And after Nkoana-Mashabane’s testimony last week, major progress seems unlikely.
The minister admitted they failed to come up with a proper plan as ordered by the court in November.
But she said they’d be able to present a final plan by the end of August.
The court wasn’t satisfied with her testimony and criticised her for failing to give concrete answers on what exactly her department would do besides trying to get funds for the project.
It was also sceptical of whether there’d be any progress made by 27 May, another deadline for an update on District Six restitution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Arms Deal saga: Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
Virgin Active masturbator now faces criminal charges
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Online registration for grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng now open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.