Cause of fire at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto being probed

Some patients were evacuated from the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said that the blaze affected the administration block and has been contained.

It's still unclear what the cause of the fire was.

Emergency service's Robert Mulaudzi said that no one was injured during the blaze and the real cause behind the fire was still being investigated.

“There were no injuries which were reported during the fire incident. The patients who were located near the HR admin block were evacuated safely out of the building. And, at this stage, the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation.”