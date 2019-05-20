View all in Latest
Cable theft persists despite efforts by Metrorail

At least 18 arrests have been over the past several days.

FILE: Kapteinsklip station, on Metrorail's central line in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: Kapteinsklip station, on Metrorail's central line in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Despite improved efforts to curb rail crime, offenders were still managing to target infrastructure.

At least 18 arrests have been made over the past several days.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said that cable theft remained a problem.

“Cable thieves still target underground signal cable mostly. Although about 93% is recovered, the act of stealing still leads to train delays, as our technical teams need to repair the damage.”

