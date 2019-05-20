Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash

Tehran says Trump's 'genocidal taunts won't end Iran'
Eight people were killed and 45 others were injured in Monday morning's accident.
JOHANNESBURG - Free State police said a bus driver was found hanging from a tree just hours after his vehicle overturned on Alma Road in Welkom, killing eight of his passengers.
Forty-five others were injured in Monday morning's accident and were being treated in hospital.
Police spokesperson Montantsi Makhele said they had opened an inquest docket.
“The bus driver’s body was found just about 300m from where the bus overturned. The body was hanging in the tree but for now, we cannot conclude that the driver hanged himself until we have concluded the investigations.”
