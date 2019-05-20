‘Be strong my leader, this too shall pass’: JZ backs eThekwini mayor
In a tweet posted on Sunday night, Jacob Zuma said he hoped the corruption charges eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede were not politically motivated like his.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has thrown his weight behind controversial eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.
In a tweet posted on Sunday night, Zuma said he hoped the corruption charges against Gumede were not politically motivated like his. Zuma said he would continue to support the mayor.
Gumede’s charges relate to a 2016 Durban solid waste removal tender, which reportedly cost the city over R200 million for services not rendered.
She is currently out on bail after appearing in court last week.
I shall show Comrade Zandile Gumede the same support that she has shown me for the past decade. Be strong my Leader, this too shall pass.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) May 19, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
