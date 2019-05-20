Arnold Schwarzenegger 'not pressing charges' after being dropkicked
The 'Terminator' actor was seen in a viral video recording a message to his Snapchat account at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Sandton on Saturday
LONDON - Arnold Schwarzenegger has updated his fans to let them know he won't be "pressing charges" after a crazed fan dropkicked him at a sporting event in South Africa.
WATCH: The 'Terminator' kicked at Sandton sports festival
The Terminator actor was seen in a viral video recording a message to his Snapchat account at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Sandton on Saturday, where he was judging a rope jumping contest, when the "idiot" jumped on his back from behind and knocked him down.
Schwarzenegger admitted he had no idea what had happened to him until he saw the clip online.
He has since updated his 4.3 million Twitter followers to let them know he won't be involving the police and said he hopes the unidentified male "gets his life on the right track".
He wrote: "Update: A lot of you have asked, but I'm not pressing charges.
"I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I'm moving on and I'd rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa."
Schwarzenegger had used the micro-blogging site to reassure his fans that there was "nothing to worry about" after the video surfaced.
He wrote: "Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat. (sic)"
Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019
The Hollywood legend also asked his followers not to share the footage and instead support the "hero" young athletes competing at the event, which is named after the 71-year-old star.
He added: "Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They're on my Snapchat. (sic)"
He continued "We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let's put this spotlight on them."
Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
