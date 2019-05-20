ANC: Job Mokgoro remains North West premier

The North West post was the only one outstanding with the ruling party having decided on premiers for the other seven provinces it governs last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has named Job Mokgoro as its North West premier candidate.

Last year he succeeded Supra Mahumapelo who stepped down after weeks of protests against his leadership.

The province had been under administration with concerns around poor service delivery and the collapse of governance.

In February this year, Mokgoro said progress was being made.

“We have made substantial gains through the establishment of effective internal control systems, addressing irregular expenditure, illegal contracts, outsourcing, recurring audit findings, and perusing disciplinary and criminal action against officials and others implicated in fraud and corruption,” he said at the time.

The party's other premiers are:

● Eastern Cape - Oscar Mabuyane;

● Free State - Sisi Ntombela;

● Gauteng - David Makhura;

● KwaZulu-Natal - Sihle Zikalala;

● Limpopo - Stanley Mathabatha;

● Mpumalanga - Refilwe Mtsweni; and

● Northern Cape - Zamani Saul.