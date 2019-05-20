ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers

-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officersPolitics
-
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption caseLocal
-
Electronics expert testifies in fatal Ford Kuga caseBusiness
-
NPA deputy head obsessed with our client, say Zuma’s lawyersLocal
-
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill PackhamLocal
-
Thandi Modise set to be National Assembly speakerPolitics
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officersPolitics
-
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption caseLocal
-
Electronics expert testifies in fatal Ford Kuga caseBusiness
-
NPA deputy head obsessed with our client, say Zuma’s lawyersLocal
-
Rob Packham guilty of murdering wife Gill PackhamLocal
-
Thandi Modise set to be National Assembly speakerPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officersPolitics
-
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption caseLocal
-
Thandi Modise set to be National Assembly speakerPolitics
-
Society has unleashed mob justice on Jacob Zuma, court toldPolitics
-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set asidePolitics
-
Zuma supporters vow to stand behind him every step of the wayPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Amplats fires more than 600 underground workers at Mototolo mineBusiness
-
Omissions in Transnet locomotive deal 'deliberate misrepresentation'Business
-
Rand firmer as risk selloff pausesBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer details South China Rail locomotive purchasesBusiness
-
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cutsWorld
-
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – sourceWorld
Popular Topics
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
-
Back to nature: UK Duchess Kate shows off garden skills at Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
Women honoured at Cannes, as gender parity drive draws scrutinyLifestyle
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wrapsLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke 'overwhelmed' by 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner bids farewell to 'Game of Thrones' characterLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West hosts 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening at homeLifestyle
-
Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French OpenSport
-
Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023Sport
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Man City need to win Champions League, says GuardiolaSport
-
TS Galaxy continue to revel in Nedbank Cup glorySport
-
Pakistan recall Asif, Amir and Wahab in World Cup squadSport
Popular Topics
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers
The ANC's selection of a new National Assembly Speaker, NCOP chairperson and party chief whip was ratified at a special NEC meeting in Cape Town on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) has finalised the appointment of its leaders in Parliament.
The selection of a new National Assembly Speaker, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson and party chief whip was ratified at a special NEC meeting in Cape Town on Monday.
The NEC also reviewed the party’s election campaign. The appointments were as follows:
The ANC whippery:
Chief whip: Pemmy Majodina
Deputy chief whip: Doris Dlakude
Chief whip of NCOP: Seiso Mohai
Presiding Officers:
The National Assembly:
Speaker: Thandi Modise
Deputy Speaker: Lechesa Tsenoli
Chair of Chairs: Nomvula Mokonyane
The NCOP:
Chairperson: Amos Masondo
Deputy chair: Silvia Lucas
Timeline
-
ANC: Job Mokgoro remains North West premier23 minutes ago
-
DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruptionone day ago
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – reportone day ago
-
Ace Magashule reiterates that ANC election win was collective effortone day ago
Popular in Politics
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – reportone day ago
-
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside6 hours ago
-
Zuma denies responsibility for delays in corruption case47 minutes ago
-
Society has unleashed mob justice on Jacob Zuma, court told4 hours ago
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says Dlaminione day ago
-
Election ‘losers’ count financial cost as they stand to forfeit R200k deposit10 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.