ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers

The selection of a new National Assembly Speaker, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson and party chief whip was ratified at a special NEC meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

The NEC also reviewed the party’s election campaign. The appointments were as follows:

The ANC whippery:

Chief whip: Pemmy Majodina

Deputy chief whip: Doris Dlakude

Chief whip of NCOP: Seiso Mohai

Presiding Officers:

The National Assembly:

Speaker: Thandi Modise

Deputy Speaker: Lechesa Tsenoli

Chair of Chairs: Nomvula Mokonyane

The NCOP:

Chairperson: Amos Masondo

Deputy chair: Silvia Lucas