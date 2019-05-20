View all in Latest
Amplats fires more than 600 underground workers at Mototolo mine

The precious metals producer says it dismissed 643 employees at Mototolo, which produced 57,700 ounces of platinum group metals in the first quarter of 2019, after its appeal to end the strike was ignored.

Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum has fired about half of the underground workers at its Mototolo mine following an illegal strike.

Workers belonging to the General Industrial Workers' Union of South Africa went on strike earlier this month following a dispute over the employees' medical scheme. This was despite an interim court interdict against any industrial action.

The precious metals producer says it dismissed 643 employees at Mototolo, which produced 57,700 ounces of platinum group metals in the first quarter of 2019, after its appeal to end the strike was ignored.

More details to follow.

