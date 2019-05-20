View all in Latest
All systems go for Gauteng school online registrations - Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that from 8am on Monday morning all parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils will be given an equal opportunity to apply for the 2020 academic year.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that from 8am on Monday morning all parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils will be given an equal opportunity to apply for the 2020 academic year.

Lesufi said that it was all systems go for online registration after reaching an agreement with some of the organisations that had threatened to take his department to court over amended admissions regulations.

This resulted in the postponement of the process last week.

Lesufi was confident, saying his department had put systems in place to avoid technical glitches.

“So the SGBs have a limited period where they needed to test the system whether it won’t take you out, it won’t log you out if you forget your password, all those things. So, they’ve tested it.”

Lesufi has outlined some of the criteria in the amended admissions regulations, which now allows parents to apply to a school that is beyond the 30-km radius of their home.

“We’re changing the entire education landscape and that’s where the threat is. People who thought our children must be garden boys and tea girls, they’re scared now that our children will be actuarial scientists, that our children will be scientists with their own children.”

Parents have been urged to apply on time as high-pressure schools reach their full capacity within minutes of the online system going live.

