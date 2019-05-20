Accused serial rapist Sibusiso Khuzwayo arrested at Bara Hospital

Khuzwayo was apprehended under a false name and was under police guard after having to undergo a surgical operation.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said on Monday they re-arrested escaped serial rape accused Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo at Chris Baragwanath Hospital.

He escaped from the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month while awaiting judgment after being tried for eight cases of rape committed in several areas including Hillbrow, Johannesburg CBD and Cleveland.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said they could not disclose why he had to undergo surgery.

“Once he has recovered, he will be taken back to court where he will face judgment on his eight cases of rape and will also face a further charge of escaping from custody.”