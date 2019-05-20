2 foreign nationals to appear in court for kidnapping EC businessman

According to police, a third foreign national was fatally wounded in a subsequent shoot-out with police on Saturday during an operation by a multi-disciplinary task team.

CAPE TOWN – Two foreign nationals will appear in Mthatha Magistrates Court on Monday after they were arrested for kidnapping an Eastern Cape businessman and extorting a ransom from his family.

The 24-year-old businessman was found alive in a house in Tyumbu and was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The suspects, aged 20 and 37, allegedly kidnapped the man last week near Mthatha and demanded thousands of rand from his family for his return.

His missing vehicle was found on the following day.