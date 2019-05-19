-
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision
Four people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the 17-vehicle pileup which involved trucks, a bus, minibus taxi and cars.
JOHANNESBURG - The N1 Highway between the Grasmere Toll Plaza and the N12 was reopened to traffic following Sunday morning’s deadly multi-vehicle collision.
Four people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the 17-vehicle pileup which involved trucks, a bus, minibus taxi and cars.
While the cause of the deadly crash was not yet clear it was believed it may have been due to poor visibility.
The Joburg Metro police's Wayne Minnaar said: “After the multivehicle pileup accident on the N1 Grasmere, the N1 had to be closed off for investigation and recording purposes and the road has been reopened. Traffic is flowing in both directions.”
Timeline
