Southern African countries must embrace migrant contributions - ADF

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Southern African countries must embrace migrant contributions - ADF

The forum led a three-day meeting with civic organisations from the Southern African Development Community region to launch the Southern Africa Migration Network.

Delegates at the launch of the Southern Africa Migration Network on 19 May 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
Delegates at the launch of the Southern Africa Migration Network on 19 May 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African Diaspora Forum urged Southern African countries on Sunday to embrace the contributions of migrants who formed a quarter of the population on the continent.

The forum led a three-day meeting with civic organisations from the Southern African Development Community region to launch the Southern Africa Migration Network.

The conference found that South Africa was not the only country that had negative perceptions of migrants.

The network said it planned to promote unity on the continent.

The forum highlighted that South Africans were also seeking opportunities in other countries on the continent just like other African migrants who came to South Africa.

Malawi Development Forum’s Bright Kampaundi said: “…And you may be surprised to learn that South Africa was the top country, about 19.2% of all the visas were issued to South Africans to come to Malawi.

Africa Diaspora Forum chair Vusimusi Sibanda said this meeting has revealed that African migrants were ill-treated in other countries and the network helped countries share experiences.

“…We know that South Africa has ratified a number of instruments, but I think the migrant labour part is one of those instruments that need to be ratified. But I have to hasten to say that when we compare the laws that we have, South Africa came out much better than a lot of these countries.”

The network intended to engage regional governments to enact migrant friendly laws and to deal with sources of conflict that resulted in the high number of asylum seekers.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA