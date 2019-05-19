Shack fire leaves more than 200 homeless in Masiphumelele

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Shack fire leaves more than 200 homeless in Masiphumelele

The blaze broke out in the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 119 shacks.

A Working on Fire crew member attends to a blaze. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
A Working on Fire crew member attends to a blaze. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Disaster Risk Management Unit in the City of Cape Town confirmed on Sunday more than 200 people have been left homeless as a result of a shack fire in Masiphumelele.

The blaze broke out in the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 119 shacks.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze had not yet been established.

The unit's Charlotte Powell said: “Emergency sheltering has been activated. Sassa has been requested to provide humanitarian relief. Various rescue services are on the scene and providing assistance to the affected community.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA