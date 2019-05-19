Shack fire leaves more than 200 homeless in Masiphumelele

The blaze broke out in the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 119 shacks.

CAPE TOWN - The Disaster Risk Management Unit in the City of Cape Town confirmed on Sunday more than 200 people have been left homeless as a result of a shack fire in Masiphumelele.

The blaze broke out in the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed 119 shacks.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze had not yet been established.

The unit's Charlotte Powell said: “Emergency sheltering has been activated. Sassa has been requested to provide humanitarian relief. Various rescue services are on the scene and providing assistance to the affected community.”