Saray Khumalo completes descent from Mount Everest summit

Khumalo arrived at base camp on Saturday afternoon after making history as she became the first African black woman to summit the iconic mountain.

JOHANNESBURG - South African climber, Saray Khumalo successfully completed her descent from the top of Mount Everest just over two days after climbing the mountain.

Two of her climbing partners died during the descent which dampened celebrations.

Khumalo's friend Erika Gibson said: “They arrived at base camp and that in itself is a comfort because she can get to start to process everything that happened in the last weekend.”