SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy
This follows an article by the 'Daily Maverick' on Friday which quoted the board’s vice-president Zev Krengel who said Sisulu was a threat to the Jewish community in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) denounced what it believed was an attack by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and Zionist Federation on International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
This follows an article by the Daily Maverick on Friday which quoted the board’s vice-president Zev Krengel who said Sisulu was a threat to the Jewish community in South Africa.
The Daily Maverick was quoted from an article in the South African Jewish Report, a community publication, which was published after the 8 May elections
In the report, Krengel criticised Sisulu's move to downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel to a liaison office.
The SACP’s Alex Mashilo blasted Krengel for his comments about Sisulu.
“That attack is nothing but rubbish and it is also racist because it seeks to racialise the country and divide it along the lines of ethnic groups and blame the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the board's director Wendy Kahn said the organisation had a right to criticise government.
She said: “…I think the Jewish community, as with all citizens of South Africa have got a right to criticise and condemn statements and actions of government.”
The SACP called for the Israeli Embassy to be downgraded to a liaison office, a move the South African Jewish Board labelled as divisive.
Popular in Local
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report
-
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision
-
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby
-
Blast hits Egypt tourist bus, South Africans among 17 injured
-
4 dead, at least 20 others injured in N1 multi-vehicle collision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.